21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 1,348,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,745. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

