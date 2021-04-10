$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 1,989,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,507. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.