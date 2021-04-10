$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.37. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 334,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

