$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,026. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $99.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autoliv by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

