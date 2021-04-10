19,661 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

