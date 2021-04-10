174 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

IYK opened at $179.70 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $182.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

