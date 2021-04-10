165,823 Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

