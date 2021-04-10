$15.78 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $15.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CDXS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 390,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,403. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.