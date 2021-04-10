1,246 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $193.48 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

