11,250 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.53 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.