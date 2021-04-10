110 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $534.56 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.28 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average is $535.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

