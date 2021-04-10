10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $181.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.44.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.64. 504,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,090. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,416 shares of company stock worth $28,668,414 over the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.