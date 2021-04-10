$108.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post sales of $108.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $115.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $281.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $739.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.