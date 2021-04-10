10,613 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after buying an additional 976,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 126,789 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.33. 390,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

