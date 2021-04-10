$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

