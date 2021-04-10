$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.38. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,935. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.