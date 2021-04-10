$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.