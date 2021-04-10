$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TME stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.