$0.80 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $76,343,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.