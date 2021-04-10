$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 669,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Cousins Properties by 25.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 97,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,548,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

