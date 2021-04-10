-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.60). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,520. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.24.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

