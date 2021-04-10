-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.