$0.45 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in STORE Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

