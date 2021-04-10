-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,679. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.