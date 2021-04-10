$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,922. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

