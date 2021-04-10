$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 856,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,502. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.53.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

