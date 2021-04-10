$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 856,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,502. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.53.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.