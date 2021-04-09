ZPER Hits 24-Hour Volume of $197.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $197.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003809 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.