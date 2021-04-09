Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

