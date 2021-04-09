Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $419.61

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.61 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.42). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 27,531 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £201.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 4.27 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

