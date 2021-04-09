ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Tops $13.39 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. ZEON has a market cap of $13.39 million and $3,070.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00055270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00628542 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00037406 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.