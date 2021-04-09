Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

