Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

BV stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

