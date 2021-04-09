Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 million and a P/E ratio of -51.19. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $508,909 over the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

