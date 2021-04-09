Zacks Investment Research Lowers BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAESY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

