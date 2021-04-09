Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

ARKO stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.