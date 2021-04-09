Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

