Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matthews International stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

