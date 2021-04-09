Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

