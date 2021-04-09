Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Sell

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 119,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,301,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

