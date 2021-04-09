Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Hold

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.15% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

