Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

