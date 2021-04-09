Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 5,446,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088,289. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.