Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,043. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.