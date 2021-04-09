Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

