Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.