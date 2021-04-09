Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,015. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

