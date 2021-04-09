Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

ZG opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

