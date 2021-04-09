Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

