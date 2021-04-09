Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
OLLI stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.