Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 6,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

