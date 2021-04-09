Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,802. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after acquiring an additional 158,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

