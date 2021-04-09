Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $10.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $11.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $47.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 1,273,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,442,023. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

