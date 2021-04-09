Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.41. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.95. 32,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,600. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

